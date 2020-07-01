GALVESTON
District and federal courts in Galveston won’t welcome jurors into their chambers until September, if not later, because of the latest increase in coronavirus cases in Texas, officials announced this week.
The decision leaves attorneys facing an incredibly backed-up jury schedule whenever trials do resume and has families of victims and defendants waiting in limbo for their cases to be disposed, according to legal experts.
“There’s just no way around it right now,” said Jonathan Zendeh Del, a Galveston defense attorney. “In a perfect world, I’d say start trying jury trials today. But it just can’t happen right now.”
The Supreme Court of Texas this week extended an emergency order banning most jury proceedings through Sept. 1, up from an initial target of Aug. 1, records show.
When jury trials do resume, courts will place an emphasis on trying criminal cases for those currently in custody, Judge John Ellisor of the 10th District Court said. The courts also will focus on older criminal and civil cases.
That’s the right way of prioritizing cases, Zendeh Del argued.
“I think it should be the age of the case,” Zendeh Del said. “I don’t think severity should have anything to do with it. If someone was charged with murder today, I don’t think they should be entitled to a jury trial before someone who’s been in jail for two years because of an assault charge.”
The new delay can be difficult for families, but many of the upcoming jury trials still have tentative dates and everyone understands how unprecedented the situation is, said Kevin Petroff, first assistant with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Still, the delay is a tough blow for everyone, Zendeh Del said. Several clients have been waiting in jail for years for their cases to come to trial.
Despite the jury complications, defense attorneys are still working with prosecutors to settle as many cases as they can in the interim, Zendeh Del said.
“Motions are still being heard, some are still doing plea agreements and some cases are being dismissed,” he said.
