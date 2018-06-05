A Galveston Island Beach Patrol lifeguard died Tuesday morning, hours after he was hit by a car on a dark Galveston street not far from Seawall Boulevard.
Police arrested the driver of the car that hit him and charged her with intoxication assault.
Marco Antonio, 23, had just recently graduated from the beach patrol’s lifeguard academy, beach patrol Chief Peter Davis said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
He was from Colombia and was one of a group of young people who work for the beach patrol during the summer using a J-1 visa, a type of temporary work permit.
“He was part of our family,” Davis said
The crash happened at 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of 69th Street and Weiss Road, about four blocks from Seawall Boulevard. Antonio was riding a bicycle side-by-side with four other people south, toward the seawall, when he was struck from behind by a car turning off of Weiss Road.
The car struck Antonio and another 23-year-old man, who police did not immediately name. The unnamed man suffered a broken arm and other less serious injuries, police said. They were both rushed to the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Antonio died about 6:30 a.m.
The driver of the car was arrested at the scene of the crash, police said.
Gerilyn Weberlein, 50, of Galveston, was charged with intoxication assault, according to the police department. She was held on $100,000 bond and was still at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.
The charge against Weberlein could be upgraded because of Antonio’s death, Galveston Police Department spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
Police did take a blood sample from Weberlein while at the scene. It was not immediately clear where she was coming from before the crash, Schirard said.
Antonio’s death is the first reported fatal bicycle crash in Galveston since 2014. Local officials have made some efforts to improve bicycle safety on the island in recent years, including painting bike paths on some major roadways. The intersection where the crash happened does not have bike lanes and is poorly lit, police said.
None of the bicyclists traveling with Antonio were riding a bike equipped with lights, Schirard said. City rules require bicyclists to have lights and reflectors while riding after dark.
Antonio was one of hundreds of young people from other countries who come to the island each summer to work under the J-1 visa program. In 2017, there were as many as 770 people with J-1 visas working in Galveston. The visa is advertised as a cultural exchange program, but it also supplies an essential workforce to the island during the summer tourism season, sources in the tourism industry have said.
While many of the people with visas work in restaurants and other tourism-related jobs, a group of Colombian natives has in recent years become fixtures on the island’s famous beach patrol.
In 2017, 15 Colombians were on the island beach patrol, Davis wrote in a column for The Daily News.
The program helps the beach patrol, which is funded through the island’s Park Board of Trustees with tourism funds, address staffing shortages, Davis wrote.
The park board is providing counseling services to its lifeguards after Antonio’s death, Davis wrote in his Facebook message.
“We all know how important the job we do is,” he said. “But we need to be sure we’re OK to do that job.”
No lights on the bikes, cyclists riding 5 abreast and spread across the roadway, drunk driving. Plenty of blame to go around, and very sad. One life lost; another ruined. [sad]
Whoever is responsible for arranging jobs, housing and transportation for the young people who enter on this program needs to make sure their bicycles meet local codes, including lights, and that they have helmets.
I agree! My young adult child worked with many at the Landrys and Moody businesses. If I am not mistaken she said these bikes are rented by them. Maybe they need to start there and include this vital info at their orientation. Many at fault than the driver and cyclists in my opinion. If I go to another country there is no way I could read up on everything I would need to know. Most of them probably rely on public transportation and rarely ride in traffic and at night. Maybe they mostly work daylight hence lifeguards and were held over. So many questions but one thing for sure if she was intoxicated she is at fault as well and her actions took a life.
The one to blame is the drunk driver!! There is no excuse for drinking, driving, and killing someone.
I witnessed this accident, as I live right off 69th street. There are hundreds of cyclists on this street all day and night, and it’s poorly lit, very easy to get hit but no excuses for DWIs.
We did all we could before emergency responders showed up. I’m really upset to hear he didn’t make it. I hope she lives behind bars the rest of her short life. Viva Colombia!
