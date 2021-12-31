GALVESTON
Carroll Sunseri, a Galveston native, banker and long-serving member of the Galveston College board, died Thursday at his home from complications related to prostate cancer. He was 83.
Sunseri, who started at Moody Bank and later joined Citizens Bank and Trust in Baytown, retired from banking in 2002 and later ran an apartment rental business.
Sunseri was a 1961 graduate of the University of Texas, a charter member of the Longhorn Foundation, as well as a life member of the school’s alumni association. He served in the U.S. Army for two years where he was in the reserves and received an honorable discharge in August 1967 at the rank of staff sergeant.
Sunseri also was a 1967 graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
Elected in 1990, Sunseri was the longest-serving member of the Galveston Community College District Board of Regents, said Karen Flowers, chairwoman of the board.
“We lost a true gentleman and a real asset to Galveston College,” Flowers said. “I lost a true friend and mentor. He will be missed tremendously.”
Myles Shelton, president of Galveston College, shared Flower’s sentiments on what Sunseri meant to the college.
“He was a fantastic board member,” Shelton said. “He loved Galveston College, our community, his family, and I believe those were the things he was passionate about that led to him being on the board for over 30 years.”
Sunseri was preceded in death by his son, Peter, in 1986.
He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Andrea; two daughters, Carolyn Sunseri and Stephanie Sunseri Doyle; four grandchildren, Allie Ryan, Shannon Osborn, Thomas Doyle and Andrew Doyle; and one great-grandchild, Millie Marie Ryan, who was his “sweet pea,” Carolyn Sunseri said.
“He was a family man and he loved his family dearly,” Carolyn Sunseri said. “He loved his Willie Nelson and his occasional cigar. I’m going to miss his love of Longhorn football, his love for our family, and how he waited every day for a video and picture of his ‘Millie Grams,’ whom he loved beyond measure.
“He loved his grandchildren, and he loved my mother. He fought the good fight and will be missed by all who knew him,” she said.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Peter Sunseri Memorial Scholarship Fund at Frost Bank, the Galveston College Foundation or the Holy Family Parish Capital Campaign.
