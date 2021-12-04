Gary and Jill Satterwhite picked what might have been the most appropriate costumes for this year’s Dickens on the Strand festival in Galveston.
For the first Dickens since 2019, the Katy couple dressed as Ghosts of Christmas Past.
"It feels great, we missed it last year," Gary Satterwhite said. "It's fantastic. We never miss it. The feeling and the atmosphere, we just love it."
The Satterwhites have attended Dickens on The Strand, where downtown Galveston is transformed to look like Victorian England, for at least 15 years, he said.
The weather on Saturday didn't resemble a London winter, with temperatures reaching into the 80s.
Dickens on the Strand has been an almost-annual event in Galveston since 1973. But restrictions against large public gatherings put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event.
On Saturday afternoon, it didn't look the pandemic had caused the crowds to stay away. Hundreds of people lined up to get into the downtown event. Inside the gates, they watched the Houston Highlanders Pipes and Drums Corps, jugglers and birds-of-prey handlers. There was a petting zoo, featuring a dromedary and a wallaby, and snow was trucked in to make an area for a small sledding hill.
Ballet dancers performed in Saengerfest Park while, nearby, Tom Melville taught passersby the ins and outs of cricket.
"I would say this is a lot better than I expected," said Melville, who brings the ball-and-bat game to festivals around the country. "I would say it's back to what it was pre-pandemic."
Dressing up in Victorian garb isn't required at the event, but it is encouraged and does provide a discount for entry.
Having fun, dressing up and finally being back out at a big event was what many attendees said they were grateful for.
"It's good to have functions back," said Peter Williams, a visitor from Chicago who was walking around downtown in a full Victorian-era suit with a group of friends. "It's good to be able to go out and do things again."
Dickens on the Strand continues Sunday. Gates open at noon and close at 6 p.m.
