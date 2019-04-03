SANTA FE
A former Santa Fe Independent School District teacher accused in 2016 of having sex with two students was sentenced on Wednesday to one year deferred probation after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Kelsey Leigh Gutierrez, 28, of Friendswood, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor, according court records. Prosecutors dropped two counts of inappropriate relationship between an educator and student as part of the plea agreement, court records show.
Gutierrez had been a teacher at Santa Fe High School when a confidential source in 2016 told school district officials that inappropriate relationships existed between Gutierrez and two male students, according to an arrest affidavit.
Gutierrez was accused of having sex with two students, both 18 at the time, on multiple occasions, according to the affidavit.
The first incident was alleged to have occurred between April and May 2015.
Gutierrez resigned during the investigation, according to the affidavit.
Gutierrez was initially charged with three counts of improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony, according to court records.
Purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor is a Class A misdemeanor.
