Tuesday came and went with no verdict in the trial of a League City woman accused in an April 2017 car crash that killed an 8-year-old girl.
The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations in a trial that began June 11 at 9 a.m. today, said Nicholas Poehl, the attorney representing the accused.
Erika Diebel, 42, is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter in connection with the death of Kelsey Nalepa.
The crash occurred as Diebel was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee east in the 2600 block of West Main Street, police said.
Eastbound traffic was stopped in that block, and a 2009 Ford Expedition was stopped directly in front of Diebel’s vehicle, police said. Diebel drove her Jeep into the back of the Expedition, seriously injuring Nalepa, police said.
Nalepa was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment. She was pronounced dead April 8, 2017.
Both sides presented closing arguments Tuesday morning before the jury retired to deliberate.
