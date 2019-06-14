ALGOA
A man was killed Friday afternoon, crushed by construction equipment in west Galveston County, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
The accident happened about 1:30 p.m. at a construction site near the intersection of FM 517 and McFarland Road, about 2 miles from the Galveston and Brazoria county line, the sheriff's office said.
Workers were placing pipes into the ground using a backhoe when the accident happened, officials said. The backhoe shifted and toppled over, officials said.
The man was crushed by the bucket of the backhoe, officials said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials did not release the name of the man believed to be in his 30s.
