ALGOA

A man was killed Friday afternoon, crushed by construction equipment in west Galveston County, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened about 1:30 p.m. at a construction site near the intersection of FM 517 and McFarland Road, about 2 miles from the Galveston and Brazoria county line, the sheriff's office said.

Workers were placing pipes into the ground using a backhoe when the accident happened, officials said. The backhoe shifted and toppled over, officials said.

The man was crushed by the bucket of the backhoe, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials did not release the name of the man believed to be in his 30s.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription