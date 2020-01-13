LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library officially reopened to the public Monday, almost four weeks after it closed because of a massive water leak.
Residents could visit the interior of the library, but staff members were still working on some parts of the building, officials said.
Library administrators are still weighing different bids for new shelving for the facility, among other ongoing renovations, officials said.
The library closed to the public Dec. 18 after a water tank ruptured and more than 650 gallons leaked into part of the building.
Although most of the library’s collection was undamaged, the leak required the staff to move all the items it stored on the east side of the building to the children’s section on the west side of the building, officials said. The library’s total collection includes more than 211,000 items.
Administrators are still determining the total cost of the damage, officials said.
