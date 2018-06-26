SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Education Foundation on Tuesday announced tentative deadlines for when victims and survivors of the May 18 shooting can apply to receive donated funds, as well as a deadline for when the fund will stop collecting money.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations have been made to the foundation, seeking to help the families of the eight students and two teachers that were killed, and the 13 other people that were wounded in the May 18 shooting.
A draft plan released on Tuesday proposes that families of the deceased and injured, as well as other people who were present in the art labs, submit applications to the foundation by Aug. 31.
The fund would continue to collect money until Sept. 30. Money in the fund would be divided and distributed in October, according to the draft.
The foundation plans to hold a hall meeting about its plans July 12 at Ed Pickett Hall, 10 Jack Brooks Road. The group will ask for feedback on its plan and answer questions about the fund.
People can also send public feedback to the fund committee by sending an email to SantaFeStrong@victimsofcrime.org, officials said.
The deadline for submitting written feedback is July 16.
— Connor Behrens
