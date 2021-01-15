TEXAS CITY
Susan “Sam” Myers, deputy superintendent of Texas City Independent School district, will retire at the end of the month.
The Galveston native started her 41-year career as a speech language therapist at Heights Elementary School, 300 N. Logan St., in 1980. She also helped determine students’ special education eligibility as an admission, review and dismissal facilitator for the schools' special education program.
Myers was assistant principal at Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School, 301 16th Ave. N., from 1995 to 1997. She then served as principal for seven years at Northside Elementary School, which is now Manuel Guajardo Jr. Elementary School, 2300 21st St. N.
Myers joined the Texas City school district administration in 2004 and held various roles, including director of elementary education, assistant superintendent for elementary education and assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.
She was the co-interim superintendent for a year in 2011 and for six months in 2020. The Texas City school district honored Myers as the administrator of the year in 2010, and she received the Texas City Independent School District Foundation for the Future Distinguished Service Award in 2016.
Myers’ favorite job during her tenure was as a campus principal, she said.
