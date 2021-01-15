Longtime Texas City ISD administrator retires

Susan Myers, center, deputy superintendent for Texas City Independent School District, talks with staff during her retirement reception at Texas City High School on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

TEXAS CITY

Susan “Sam” Myers, deputy superintendent of Texas City Independent School district, will retire at the end of the month.

The Galveston native started her 41-year career as a speech language therapist at Heights Elementary School, 300 N. Logan St., in 1980. She also helped determine students’ special education eligibility as an admission, review and dismissal facilitator for the schools' special education program. 

Myers was assistant principal at Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School, 301 16th Ave. N., from 1995 to 1997. She then served as principal for seven years at Northside Elementary School, which is now Manuel Guajardo Jr. Elementary School, 2300 21st St. N.

Myers joined the Texas City school district administration in 2004 and held various roles, including director of elementary education, assistant superintendent for elementary education and assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

She was the co-interim superintendent for a year in 2011 and for six months in 2020. The Texas City school district honored Myers as the administrator of the year in 2010, and she received the Texas City Independent School District Foundation for the Future Distinguished Service Award in 2016.

Myers’ favorite job during her tenure was as a campus principal, she said.

Myer Lee: (409) 683-5247; myer.lee@galvnews.com and on Twitter @thesquarescriv

Reporter

Myer joined The Daily News in later 2020 after previously working at our sister newspaper the Del Rio News-Herald.

