Despite some initial concern about the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders are increasingly optimistic they will be able to pass a 2021 budget that will keep taxes at the effective rate, if not a little below that.
City Manager John Baumgartner has proposed a 2021 budget of about $239.56 million, a slight decrease from its 2020 amended budget of about $260.5 million, records show.
If the council approves that budget, the accompanying property tax rate would decline from 54.85 cents on every $100 of taxable property value down to 53.5 cents on $100 of taxable value.
“League City’s budget has been at or below the effective rate for five years running, and this year should be no different,” Councilman Chad Tressler said.
Just a few months ago, League City officials were worried about a decline in sales tax revenues in connection to the coronavirus pandemic.
But city officials now estimate they will end 2020 with a 3 percent increase in sales tax revenues — an increase of about $580,900 over 2019 numbers, officials said.
Although that’s a net increase over 2019, sales tax revenues are about $287,200 under the budget, records show.
That, combined with the growth of Galveston County’s largest city, have positioned League City to weather the pandemic-related storm better than some other places, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“We went into this budget session basically predetermined there would be no new tax increases,” Hallisey said. “We still have some details to work out, such as whether or not to stick to the effective rate or cut even further. But we shall see — the growth is really helping us.”
League City’s ability to decrease its property tax rate in recent years has been abetted by a steadily increasing property tax base, spurred by the city’s population growth. While the city is looking to keep the effective rate, homeowners may still see their taxes go up because of higher appraisal values.
The League City council had an estimated population count in January 2020 of 109,087, up from 106,803 in 2019. Officials are projecting the League City population to one day top 200,000.
City administrators cut travel expenses for most departments to help trim the 2021 budget, but they also benefitted from fewer capital projects planned for the year, Councilman Nick Long said.
The city made those cuts when officials thought the sales tax numbers might decline precipitously, but some members of council believe they should remain in place to give residents a tax break, Long said.
Despite those cuts, however, the city is actually increasing its expenditures on the police department, Long said. For instance, the proposed budget includes a pay increase for all 124 full-time police officers and about $184,400 for body cameras for officers, among other costs.
Councilman Larry Millican praised city staff for keeping the budget in order moving into 2021.
The council will hold the first of two public meetings about the budget today, according to its agenda. The second is tentatively set for Aug. 25.
