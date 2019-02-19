GALVESTON
Police are searching for a person who fled the scene of a shooting that left two people injured near 27th Street and Avenue K, police said.
Two people were shot at a residence on Avenue K, Galveston Police Department spokesman Joshua Schirard said.
At 11:30 a.m., one person was in critical condition and another was in unknown condition, Schirard said. He could not confirm genders or ages of the victims or of the suspect, he said.
At least one person was transported to the hospital, Schirard said.
Police have blocked off the area between 27th and 28th streets on Avenue K.
