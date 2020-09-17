GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Thursday reduced the local death toll attributed to COVID-19 by 27 cases.
The county’s official count was reduced to 139 deaths from 166 deaths after the health district reviewed deaths that were reported to the district by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Sept. 8.
After reviewing those deaths, “it was determined the probable cases were not Galveston County residents and therefore should not be reported as deaths in Galveston County,” the district said.
The district reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 11,402 cases.
Of the new cases reported, 29 were current cases and 13 were older cases that occurred as far back as June.
The district also reported 44 new recoveries, bringing the countywide total to 9,464 people.
To date, 151,543 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Galveston County, according to the health district.
The district plans to reveal a new COVID-19 dashboard on its website on Friday. Officials said the new presentation will give a better visual understanding and more in-depth data about the state of COVID-19 in Galveston County. The dashboard can be found at gchd.org beginning at noon on Friday.
