GALVESTON
An attempted robbery at a gas station briefly caused increase security at two island schools Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at a gas station at the intersection of 75th Street and Stewart Road about 2 p.m., police said. A man walked into the gas station convenience store armed with a handgun and demanded money, police said.
Employees refused to hand any money over, and the man fled, police said.
The 911 call over the robbery prompted the Galveston Independent School District to lock doors at the Collegiate Academy at Weis and at Parker Elementary School, both of which are within a mile of the gas station.
The heightened security ended by 3:30 p.m., although there was an added police presence at the schools until students were dismissed for the day, the school district said.
Earlier in the day, three other Galveston schools similarly locked their doors because of a shooting near the intersection of 27th Street and Avenue K.
No arrests have been made over the attempted robbery, police said.
