Texas Associated Press Managing Editors this week honored Daily News journalists with 15 awards for excellence, including the organization’s Community Service award, among its highest, for a six-part series on threats to and ways to preserve wetlands.
The series “Low Lands, High Stakes” explored challenges and opportunities facing the wetland environment in Galveston County in context of historic flooding, sea rise associated with climate change, a booming population and threatened withdrawal of wetlands protections by the federal government.
Reporter Kathryn Eastburn, Photo Editor Jennifer Reynolds and photographers Stuart Villanueva and Kelsey Walling were named in the award, as was Managing Editor Laura Elder for editorial comment about the series.
The organization also awarded The Daily News first place in the Feature Series category for "Low Lands, High Stakes."
The Daily News received an honorable mention for Newspaper of the Year, which was awarded to the Beaumont Enterprise.
The Daily News staff was awarded a second place for its live, online coverage of Tropical Storm Imelda.
Kevin M. Cox, the newspaper’s technology director and a former newsroom photographer, won second place for Sports Photography.
Walling won a third-place award and an honorable mention for Sports Features.
Sports Editor James LaCombe won three honorable mentions in the same category.
Reporter John Wayne Ferguson received an honorable mention in Deadline Writing for his coverage of the arrest of homeless man who was led behind mounted police officers.
Night Managing Editor Dave Mathews received an honorable mention for an Information Graphic on the Apollo 11 anniversary.
Daily News journalists also were among those honored with special awards made jointly by the managing editors and the Headliners Foundation of Texas.
Eastburn, Reynolds, Villanueva and Walling won second place in the Star Investigative Report category for "Low Lands, High Stakes."
Ferguson was honored with a third-place award for Star Reporter of the Year for a portfolio of work during 2019.
LaCombe was named third among candidates for the prestigious annual Celeste Williams Star Sports Writer of the Year award for a portfolio of his work.
The Texas Associated Press Managing Editors is a professional association made up of journalists working at most of the state’s daily newspapers.
The association usually presents its awards at an annual convention, scheduled this year for San Angelo. The meeting was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(1) comment
Congratulations on your awards! I love to read my newspaper! 🌹
