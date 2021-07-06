The Clear Creek Independent School District's Board of Trustees is accepting nominations for its 2021 Citizen of the Year award through Aug. 1.
The award is presented annually to honor an outstanding member of the community who champions the district and works to improve public education.
The recipient will be announced at the Clear Creek Education Foundation's annual gala Nov. 1 at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center in League City.
Nomination forms can be found at clearcreekeducationfoundation.org or www.ccisd.net and, once completed, should be emailed to ccef@ccisd.net or mailed to: Clear Creek Education Foundation, Citizen of the Year Selection Committee, P.O. Box 1631, League City, TX 77574.
— Angela Wilson
