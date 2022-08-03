As friends and relatives this week prepared for the funeral of Ralph Albert “R.A.” Apffel Sr., they reflected on his legacy, his influence on Galveston and in their lives.
Apffel, who died Monday of complications after a heart attack, was a renowned Galveston attorney, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a former mayor of Galveston.
He was born on the island Oct. 23, 1930, grew up in Galveston and attended Kerwin High School, a Roman Catholic boys school that evolved into O’Connell College Preparatory School.
In January 1951 Apffel joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. He served in the Air Force until December 1953.
He attended Sam Houston State University and St. Mary’s School of Law in San Antonio, and went on to become one of the most respected attorneys in Galveston.
Apffel served on the city council and as mayor of Galveston during the mid- and late 1970s.
“R.A. was incredible,” Eddie Janek, a former county commissioner and lifelong friend of Apffel’s, said.
“We hunted together; we played softball together. We even went to church for 50 years every Sunday together. We were close.”
Janek was among the very few people who called Apffel by his first name, rather than the initials.
“I was proud to call him a friend; he was my family.”
Janek met Apffel in the late 1940s at a football game when they ran into each other in the concession stand, he recalled.
“We struck up a fast relationship and stayed friends all these years,” he said.
“I’m going to miss him dearly. I could write a book about my days with Ralph Albert. He was a great guy with a great family.”
Apffel inspired many community leaders, including former county judge and Galveston mayor Jim Yarbrough.
“He was a great mentor,” Yarbrough said. “R.A. was a legend. He was one of Galveston’s characters, truly one of a kind.
“You can’t drive on a street in this town that doesn’t have somebody who was represented by R.A.”
Apffel was a man of the people, Yarbrough said.
“He represented everyone, spanning from the rich to the common folk on the street,” Yarbrough said. “It didn’t matter what time of the day it was, Mr. Apffel always made time for people who were in need of help.
“I hate to see another of Galveston’s characters leave. He was a special man for sure.”
Former Galveston County District Attorney Michael Guarino reflected on the legacy Apffel left in the legal community.
“He was a mentor to hundreds of local attorneys before they were attorneys,” Guarino said. “He was a fearless litigator.”
“He was a tenacious and tough trial lawyer, and always protected the rights of his clients. He had high integrity. His word was his bond. He was the epitome of the truth.”
“He was not only just a great lawyer and mayor, but he was a proud Air Force veteran,” Guarino said.
“He loved going to the annual Rotary Club of Galveston’s Memorial Day program,” Guarino said.
“It’s a tremendous family loss, but it’s also a friendship lost,” Guarino said. “He loved his family, friends, community and nation to the fullest.”
Apffel not only influenced community leaders but also changed the lives of those he represented, Mike Lamb, a former client said.
“R.A. was not just a mentor in law, but he was a mentor for my life,” Lamb said. “He always kept my head right; he never turned his back on me. He taught me how to work hard and help people.”
Apffel’s personality made people feel special, Lamb said.
“R.A. was a man of the people,” he said. “Mr. Apffel remembered anyone he met. He never forgot a walking soul.”
“Galveston will be missing a good man, that’s for sure,” Lamb said.
John Ford was a close friend to Apffel.
“R.A. was a true Galveston icon,” Ford said. “He was a friend, a city councilman, a mayor and an accomplished attorney that was respected and loved by all that knew him.
“In keeping with the name sake, the Egyptian deity Ra, R.A. Apffel was ‘the king’ of the Galveston County Courthouse for decades,” Ford said. “He will be missed immeasurably by all of us.”
A visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St.
Recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m., followed at 10 a.m. Monday by a Mass of Christian burial and interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2506 65th St. in Galveston.
