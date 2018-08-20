TEXAS CITY
Police were investigating Monday after a 17-year-old Texas City teenager was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.
A call came in about 1 a.m. Monday about a 17-year-old boy who had sustained a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Medical Center Drive in Texas City, officials said. He was transported to John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, where his condition was unknown, authorities said.
The Texas City police department was investigating the shooting Monday, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.