A host of current and former professional athletes from the Galveston area will be participating in the fourth annual Golf Classic, scheduled for Sept. 19.
The tournament will raise money to aid local student athletes and young leaders in the community.
In addition to Galveston Professional Athletes Scholarship’s sponsorship, the tournament is being presented by the Houston Boosters Club and will be held at the Galveston County Club.
So far, 17 NFL teams and dozens of business and corporate sponsors have provided support for the cause. Galveston native and former NFL player Mike Holmes is the organizer of the charity event.
“We’ve been involved in raising money for various charities like Boys & Girls Club, Special Olympics and Ronald McDonald House for many years, but a few years ago I decided to bring it home to Galveston to help the kids here,” Holmes said.
Holmes said he has commitments from more 10 current and former professional athletes who will be playing in the tournament, but expects that number to increase over the next several weeks.
The charity tournament began in 2019 with the goal of raising just $25,000 to be divided into two scholarships aimed at benefiting Galveston Ball High School athletes. That goal was easily reached and the organization’s efforts to raise more money and help more young athletes have grown each year.
“In 2022, we awarded four scholarships to Galveston Ball students.” Holmes said. “Our goal is to raise $50,000 and to award four more scholarships through this year’s event.”
Immediately following the tournament, there will be a scholarship banquet held at the Galveston Country Club, which will feature dinner and a sports memorabilia auction. Holmes said he’s already received dozens of memorabilia items to be auctioned at the banquet including an autographed jersey and helmet from Ball High School alum and current NFL All-Pro Mike Evans.
Galveston has produced 25 NFL players to date, and ranks first among cities in Texas, and 14th among cities nationally, that have been represented by players in the National Football League. The Galveston Professional Athletes Scholarship was formed to give athletes the opportunity to give back to the community that has helped them so much, Holmes said.
