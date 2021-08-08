With the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections because of the delta variant, the lull in the vaccination rate seems to be over, as more and more people seek out inoculations.
The Question of the Week is: Have you changed your mind about COVID-19 vaccines?
• No, I still believe they are dangerous and unnecessary
• No, I still believe they are safe and a good idea
• Yes, I no longer think they are good at keeping us safe from COVID
• Yes, I now think they are important and that everyone should be vaccinated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.