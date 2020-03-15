FRIENDSWOOD
In a crisis, people want to be of use. Zach McAllister, of Friendswood, owner of Custom Chemicals and Coatings, a small licensed chemical company, found a way to do that at the onset of the coronavirus global pandemic, an event he said feels world-changing to him.
McAllister, who makes a product that removes salt and brine from any surface and leaves behind a protective barrier to prevent corrosion, realized he could easily make hand sanitizer in his small Pearland plant when it became clear there was going to be a severe shortage, he said.
“We make a pretty popular product called Salts Gone, and with the crisis we decided to switch over our line to make hand sanitizer,” McAllister said.
He switched out the ingredients that go into industrial blenders, began making the product, then spent 48 hours bottling, labeling and shipping it out, he said.
“We’re literally running day and night to make as much as we can,” he said.
The first 5,000 gallons, manufactured this week using a formula McAllister said meets or exceeds U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization standards, sold out immediately and have been distributed at two pickup sites — one in Pearland and one at Chopin Mon Ami Catering, 4417 Ave. S in Galveston.
Todd Schott, the Galveston distributor, has received orders from the San Luis Hotel and other large businesses where supplies are dwindling, he said.
McAllister invested “tens of thousands” of dollars in raw products to make the hand sanitizer to ensure he could produce thousands of gallons at once, he said.
The raw ingredients — isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin and a cellulose product with a small amount of Blue No. 1 dye — already are dwindling because of worldwide demand, and McAllister will invest more as long as orders come in, he said.
The hand sanitizer comes in gallon containers with a hand pump, in part because smaller containers are hard to find right now, McAllister said. At $45 a gallon, his product price per ounce falls in line with Purell, he said.
“I’m covering my costs, but I’m not in it to strike it rich,” he said. “I have a 4-and-a-half-year-old, and something tells me things are going to be different after all this. We’re doing our part as a small business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.