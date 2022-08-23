Coast guard calls off search for missing father By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 23, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONThe U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for the missing 25-year-old Houston man who jumped in the water to save his 3-year-old daughter. Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis declined to release the man's name, citing a request from the family. The coast guard suspended the search Monday night after searching 68 square miles for about 20 hours, according to the Houston-Galveston sector. The coast guard used a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a 45-foot response boat from Freeport. The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Hawk also joined in the search.The man went missing about 7 p.m. Sunday when he man jumped in the water to save his 3-year-old daughter from a drifting inflated float, Davis said. Beach Patrol lifeguards driving near the pass went after the girl on a Jet Ski and rescued her from a sandbar, Davis said.After they rescued the girl, first responders learned from relatives the girl’s father had gone missing after he went in the water trying to save her, Davis said.After searching for hours, the man was presumed to have died and the search had become a recovery effort, Davis said.The 3-year-old is fine and with family, Davis said Monday. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 