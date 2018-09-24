LEAGUE CITY
A woman was killed and a man badly injured early Monday when a pickup truck hit a disabled car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 45, police said.
Officers responded to the call about 12:40 a.m. and found a 30-year-old woman dead at the scene, officer Matt Maggiolino, spokesman for the League City Police Department, said.
The woman had been driving a white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck south on I-45 near FM 518 when she hit a black Kia Sorento parked on the shoulder, police said.
The woman was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
Kia driver, who had been asleep in the back of the car, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Maggiolino said.
The man apparently had been waiting for a tow truck when his car was struck, Maggiolino said.
Investigators Monday were still looking into factors leading up to the accident, Maggiolino said.
Police weren’t releasing the names of either person involved until their families had been notified, Maggiolino said.
