GALVESTON
Carnival Cruise Line on Monday announced plans to restart cruises from Galveston beginning Aug. 1.
Galveston, along with Miami and Port Canaveral, will be the first U.S. ports used for cruises since trips were halted worldwide March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Carnival Dream, Freedom and Vista will return to Galveston and begin offering cruises Aug. 1. All three normally sail from Galveston.
Vista and Freedom were scheduled to from Galveston on Aug. 1, according to the Port of Galveston's cruise calendar, which was set at the beginning of the year.
The company didn't announce any schedule changes Monday morning.
"We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation," the company said "We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests."
The company also announced cancellations of cruises in other ports through at least Aug. 31.
Cancellations because of the coronavirus resulted in dozens of missed ship calls at the Port of Galveston this year. Last week, the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees voted to adjust the port's revenue projections under the assumption that no cruises would return this year.
The port adjusted its projected net income down by $14 million because of the cancellations, and revenue losses from missed berthing fees and the loss of cruise passenger parking.
Royal Caribbean Cruises has not announced any details about its plans to return to cruising.
