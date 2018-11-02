TEXAS CITY
A man and woman arrested Thursday and charged with tampering with a human corpse are accused of beating a 2-year-old child to death, putting her body in a trash bag and attempting to sink it in a Texas City bayou, police said.
Tiaundra Christon, 21, and Kenny Hewett, 32, were arrested Thursday, and are suspected in the death of Christon’s daughter, 2-year-old Hazana Anderson. Authorities released details about the charges against the couple on Friday.
Hazana Anderson was dead days before she was first reported missing to police in College Station on Oct. 28, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Texas Rangers.
Christon, Hewett and Anderson were staying together in a Houston hotel on Oct. 17, according to the complaint. On Oct. 19, Hewett and Anderson left the room to get food and returned after 30 minutes. When they came back to the room, the child was crying, according to the complaint.
To quiet her, Christon and Hewett hit Anderson in the legs, arms and face with a belt to the point where she began to lose consciousness, according to the complaint.
They put the child in a bathtub to try to revive her, but she died, according to the complaint.
The couple put Anderson’s body in the back seat of a car for three days before placing it in a trash bag on Oct. 23, according to the complaint
They drove to Galveston County, to a bayou near state Highway 146, tied a rope and a rock around the trash bag and put it in the water, according to the complaint.
Christon reported Anderson missing on Oct. 28. At the time, she told police the child disappeared after being briefly left unattended in a College Station park.
Christon was arrested and charged with making a false report after College Station police found a doll like one belonging to the missing child in a trash can, according to the complaint.
Christon led police to the body on Oct. 31, according to the complaint. Hewett later pointed police to the same location, according to the complaint.Hewett was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon, according to jail records. He was being held on $500,000 bond, according to jail records.Christon was in custody at the Brazos County Jail, and being held on $750,000 bond on Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.