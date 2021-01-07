TEXAS CITY
More than 100 families were displaced from a Texas City apartment complex Thursday after city officials ordered it evacuated because of wind damage caused by a Wednesday storm.
City officials fear structural damage at Tradewinds Apartments, at 1919 13th Ave N in Texas City, from a squall that blew through the area Wednesday night, Emergency Management Director Tom Munoz said.
The damage was caused around 6:30 p.m. as a cold front moved across the area, officials said. National Weather Service meteorologists were in the city Thursday morning trying to determine whether the damage was cause by a tornado or by straight-line winds, officials said.
The Red Cross had been called to help find shelter for the displaced residents, Munoz said.
The storm also caused the collapse of a convenience store at 2311 25th Avenue N, in the same area as the apartment building.
There were no reported injuries from the storm.
As many as 3,000 people were without power because of the storm on Wednesday. The outages and downed trees prompted the Texas City Independent School District to cancel classes at Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center and Kohfeldt Elementary School.
Power and a backup generator also failed at The Daily News building in Galveston, delaying delivery of Thursday editions of the newspaper.
The school buildings did not sustain major damage from the storm, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.