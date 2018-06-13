TEXAS CITY
A crash on Interstate 45 has slowed traffic leaving Galveston Island.
The crash involving one car happened on the northbound side of Interstate 45 south of the Texas City Wye about 3:45 p.m.
The car appeared to have flip after hitting the median, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
It had been traveling north on the feeder road but cut across a grass median and over four lanes of traffic before hitting the wall, Trochesset said.
There were two people in the car during the crash, Trochesset said. While he initially said that the ambulance took two people away, he later corrected himself and said the a life-flight helipcopter had been called to the crash.
Traffic on on the outbound side of the causeway was back up all across the bridge to 61st Street exit in Galveston at 4:50 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.