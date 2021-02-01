FRIENDSWOOD
School district leaders have apologized to about 500 students and parents at Bales Intermediate School for accidentally sending their Social Security numbers to a photographer working on ID cards, officials confirmed Monday.
Friendswood ISD has used the photographer for several years and has no reason to believe the Social Security numbers were compromised or used for anything unauthorized, officials announced to parents in a Jan. 29 letter.
Although parents received notice about the issue in January, district officials actually made the mistake in September, officials said.
School leaders at the time were trying to send student ID numbers to the photographer, who was working on new ID cards, but instead sent Social Security numbers, officials said. As soon as officials realized the error, they contacted the photographer, who deleted the information.
District officials in the letter to parents offered a complimentary one-year membership to a credit reporting software program that provides identity-theft protection,, detection and resolution, officials said.
