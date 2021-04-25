GALVESTON
Galveston County health officials last week announced the county will shut down its COVID-19 vaccination hub in Walter Hall Park in League City because of a lack of demand for vaccinations in the area.
In one sense, the closure of the mass vaccination hub is a sign of progress because it means that many of the people who want a vaccine have been able to get one, officials said. The hub originally had been expected to stay open until June.
But the closure doesn't mean local efforts to get people vaccinated are over. With the closure of the hub, the Galveston County Health District and other vaccination providers plan to step up efforts in parts of the county where immunizations aren't as widespread.
Dr. Phillip Keiser, Galveston County's local health authority, said he expected that vaccination events in coming weeks will look much different than the hub. Instead of thousands of people getting vaccinations in one place, clinics might only immunize a few dozen people at a time.
Keiser said those clinics would be focused in areas where reported data shows fewer people have been vaccinated. In Galveston County, there are some ZIP codes were fewer than 1 out of every 5 people are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
As of April 19, only about 11.9 percent of residents of High Island, on the east end of Bolivar Peninsula, were fully vaccinated, according to the health department. In Bacliff's ZIP code, about 15.2 percent of people were fully vaccinated. The ZIP code that includes the east side of Texas City also was below 20 percent. The 77590 ZIP Code has a 19.2 percent vaccination rate, according to the state data.
The ZIP codes with the highest rates of vaccinations include Galveston's West End and Port Bolivar, on the west end of Bolivar Peninsula, where reports show more than 40 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated.
Officials haven't announced the locations of any pop-up vaccination clinics for the coming week. People can schedule vaccinations online at utmb.edu/covid-19/vaccine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.