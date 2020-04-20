GALVESTON
What's to be done at Galveston's place for seafarers when there are no seafarers to place?
At the Galveston Seafarers Center, the answer is cleaning up and getting to things that might not have been done while the organization was busy helping mariners coming off ships berthed at the Port of Galveston.
The Seafarers Center normally provides a place for people coming off the ships to rest, socialize and do things such as get online and call home. Most of the people who visit the center at 221 20th St. are from other countries, operations manager Jim Lewis said.
On a big day, there could be between 70 and 80 seafarers in the center, said Michael Dudas, president of the center's board of directors.
For more than a month now, there have been no visitors. Foreign crew members mostly are not allowed to leave their ships because of precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. Those who do are not allowed to stay or stray. Crews coming off cruise ships are bused off the island to be flown back to their home countries.
The lack of crew members has made the seafarers center a lonely place, Dudas said.
The center's two-person staff has used unplanned free time to clean up and repair some things at the center, Lewis said. He also has continued to accept mail for crew members who use the center as an address for package shipments.
When ships come, Lewis now acts as a delivery man, taking packages to the gate for people on the ships.
The center's operations are completely dependent on donations, Lewis said. The nonprofit applied for the federal payroll protection program in an attempt to keep the staff afloat in a downturn of both visitors and donations, Dudas said.
"We're staying alive and getting things in order so when we throw the doors back open again, we'll be bigger and better than ever," Dudas said.
