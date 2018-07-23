TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man was arrested Sunday in connection with a late June shooting in a parking lot, police said.
Jarred Haywood, 23, of Texas City, was charged with two counts of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court records.
The charges stem from a June 30 shooting outside a food store in the 8000 block of FM 1765, according to a police complaint.
On that day, two men attempted to ambush another man as he left the store just after noon, according to the complaint. They opened fire on the man and his car and hit the nearby building, according to the complaint.
The target of the shooting escaped, but police weren’t able to contact him after the shooting, according to the complaint. During the investigation, several people implicated Haywood in the shooting after seeing security video on the internet, according to the complaint.
One witness told police the June 30 shooting was retaliation for a 2017 homicide in La Marque, according to the complaint. Another witness said the shooting was fallout from a large fight outside a Texas City nightclub where a person had been disrespected, according to the complaint.
Haywood was taken into custody on Park Avenue in Texas City on Sunday evening. He was held on $400,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday evening, according to jail records.
A second man identified by police as also participating in the shooting has not yet been arrested, according to court records.
