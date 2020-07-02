Government
• The Galveston County and federal courthouses will be closed today.
• City offices in Galveston, Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach, Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, League City and Texas City will be closed today.
• City offices in Dickinson will close at 12:30 p.m. today.
• City offices in Santa Fe will be open today and closed Monday.
• There will be no trash or recycling collection in the city of Friendswood Saturday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of Tiki Island.
• Mail will not be delivered today. All post offices will be closed today.
Libraries
• The Dickinson Public Library, Helen Hall Library in League City and the Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be closed today through Sunday.
• Moore Memorial Public Library will be closed today.
• The Friendswood Public Library will be closed today and Saturday.
• Rosenberg Library will be open today and closed Saturday.
• The Hitchcock Public Library will be open today and closed Saturday through Monday.
• The La Marque Public Library is still closed to the public because of COVID-19 concerns.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed today.
• The Daily News will be closed today. Circulation calls will be answered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. today. For missed deliveries, call 409-683-5260.
• In League City, all summer programs at Hometown Heroes Park have been suspended for at least two weeks because of coronavirus concerns. The Hometown Heroes Pool and the Walker Pool are closed through the weekend, also because of coronavirus concerns.
• Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed today and Saturday.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed today and will reopen Saturday.
• Parks in the city of La Marque will close at 5 p.m. today and will remain closed through Sunday.
