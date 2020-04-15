GALVESTON
Residents should expect to see construction along Jones Drive this week as crews work on a $20 million, 24-inch water line project that will connect the 59th Street pump station to the station at Scholes International Airport.
There is a partial road closure at the intersection of Jones Drive and Hope Boulevard until April 21 on the west side, according to the city.
Crews also are working this week along Heards Lane, and residents likely will notice traffic control measures but two-way traffic will remain open during the project, according to the city.
People should expect shoulder closures in the eastbound lane of Heards Lane over the next several weeks and should look out for workers along the road, according to the city.
When it's finished, the water line will provide a backup water supply to the area around the airport. The project will also repave Heards Lane.
