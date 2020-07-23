GALVESTON COUNTY
Randy Eckhardt is looking for a job.
The 51-year-old Galveston resident lost his job as a director of institutional reporting at Texas A&M University at Galveston in a coronavirus pandemic-related reduction in force at a time when those searching for work across the country number in the millions.
Job searching has been stressful, and difficult, especially because Eckhardt loved his job at the university, he said.
But the future might prove even more difficult for the millions out of work, like Eckhardt.
The U.S. Congress was split as of Thursday about whether or not to extend federal benefits guaranteeing an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits to those searching for work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The benefits are set to expire July 31.
The extra money has made a huge difference to people and the economy, according to economic experts and some Galveston County residents who relied on the aid.
The loss might mean the difference between residents being able to pay bills, or losing their homes and automobiles and seeing their credit scores plummet, they said. Some face homelessness and some already have been forced to loot their retirement accounts to stay afloat, according to reports.
$600 DIFFERENCE
“Because of that extra $600, I was able to save some extra money because I wasn’t going out to eat and doing fun activities, or traveling, like I normally would,” said Natalie Kiel, 38, of Bacliff, who was temporarily unemployed for two months from her job in a salon.
Without that benefit, Kiel isn’t sure she would have been able to pay all her bills, she said.
“My credit score is high, and it’s very important to me that it stays that way,” she said. “Without that extra $600, my credit score, most likely, would have dropped.”
It’s a story that others in Galveston County echoed.
“It was a big help to me,” said Michael Lewis, 69, of Texas City, who was out of work for six weeks and received three checks before returning to work at the plants. “I paid off two loans and stashed some away in savings.”
DEFICIT WORRY
Steven Craig, a professor of economics at the University of Houston, contrasted the coronavirus stimulus funds with the country’s recovery efforts during the 2008 recession, arguing it appears measures like the paycheck protection program and added unemployment benefits were making a difference.
In March, Congress approved the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits and the paycheck protection program, which helps cover employee salaries, as part of its $2 trillion relief package, the CARES Act, aimed at offsetting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Associated Press.
“Both of those programs were a little more creative, relative to the past,” Craig said. “They did more to get money into the hands of consumers in a short amount of time than past programs, where they did corporate bailouts.”
While crediting the success of the twin programs, Craig acknowledged the possible drawbacks to approving even more unemployment benefits.
“The counterargument, which is not trivial, is that the federal budget is in unsustainable territory,” he said. “We have more debt relative to GDP than we did at the end of World War II.”
The federal watchdog group, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, has estimated the country’s 2020 fiscal year deficit could reach $3.8 trillion, or 18.7 percent of gross domestic product, a measure of economic health.
Lawmakers must balance the need to keep the economy afloat through the pandemic with a long-term vision of what all this spending might look like down the road, Craig said.
HISTORIC JOBLESSNESS
The proposed virus aid package would be the fifth, following the $2.2 trillion bill passed in March, the largest U.S. intervention of its kind, according to The Associated Press. The jobless rate has remained in double digits, higher than in the last decade’s Great Recession, and a federal eviction moratorium on millions of rental units approved in the most recent bill also is about to expire.
In Galveston County, almost 5,000 people had filed for unemployment benefits as of May 27, the most recent data provided to The Daily News by the Texas Workforce Commission, records show.
Workforce Solutions office staff in Texas City, between outgoing calls, incoming calls and emails, are interacting with about 250 to 300 people each day during the pandemic, said Jennifer Bridgeford, career office manager. That’s comparable to numbers the office saw before the pandemic began.
But it’s a very fluid situation, and it’s hard to know particulars, she said.
“We have received feedback from some unemployment claimants, who are getting that $600,” she said. “Some were reluctant to return to the job market, they wanted to ride that wave as long as they could.”
Even then, workforce officials work with them to update their resumes and help them prepare for life after benefits expire, she said.
More than 1.4 million people in the country applied for jobless benefits last week, up from 1.3 million the previous week, according to The Associated Press.
Unemployment aid accounted for 6 percent of all U.S. income in May, a greater share than even Social Security, according to The Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.