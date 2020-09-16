GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District announced Wednesday another new death connected to COVID-19.
The district announced that a man in his 60s died on Aug. 19. The man had a preexisting medical condition, according to the health district. No other information was provided.
The man is the 166th Galveston County resident whose death has been attributed to the coronavirus. It's the first death announced in the county since Sept. 11, though it predates some other, previously announced deaths.
The county also on Wednesday announced 23 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's cumulative total to 11,360 cases. Of those, 9,420 people have recovered so far, according to the health district.
— John Wayne Ferguson
