LEAGUE CITY
Two men suspected of being juggers — criminals who target ATM customers — were arrested Wednesday after an automobile burglary, police said.
Timothy Ray Autman, 22, and Antonio Mathew Whitehurst, 32, both were charged with theft in connection to the incident, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the League City Police Department. Autman’s bond is set at $2,000 while Whitehurst’s is set at $60,000.
Both men were being held in the League City jail late Wednesday, Williamson said.
The greater Houston area has been home in recent years to a type of crime known as “juggings,” in which criminals watch bank and ATM customers, follow them and break into their cars, police have said. Jugging is the street name for the crime.
Investigators arrested the two men about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday after following them to a restaurant parking lot in the 400 block of West Main Street, Williamson said.
The officers alleged they witnessed the men breaking a vehicle window to steal a bank bag, Williamson said.
The two men are accused of following the victim from a bank on FM 270 to the restaurant, an act common in juggings, Williamson said.
