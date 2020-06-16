GALVESTON
The island clearly has been a popular destination for visitors since state officials began easing COVID-19 restrictions, drawing large crowds every weekend. But less clear is how much money those crowds are pumping into the economy.
For some businesses the return of tourists has been a boon. But others, especially those a little outside the main tourist haunts, still are struggling to get sales back to what’s normal for the summer, operators said. That’s leading some industry observers to worry about long-term viability of some businesses.
About 162,000 cars drove over the causeway during the June 5 to June 7 weekend, when slab car enthusiasts contributed to gridlock traffic Saturday night, according to city data.
During the June 12 to June 14 weekend, about 155,000 cars drove onto the island from the causeway — about 2,000 more vehicles than the 153,000 that visited on Memorial Day weekend, May 22 to May 24, according to city data.
But those big numbers don’t translate into big sales for some businesses.
For Nancy Neil, summer 2020 crowds haven’t meant big sales, and serving the fewer shoppers she’s had comes with heightened risk, she said. All that combined has led her to close her downtown shop, Outrageous Boutique, 511 22nd St. just off Postoffice Street, she said.
“I had my best year ever last year,” said Neil, who has lived in Galveston for five years.
She began a “Going Out of Business” sale Tuesday.
Neil’s usual customers, many of whom live in Houston, aren’t traveling to Galveston, and most of the tourists who have been visiting Galveston in the past month have been sticking to The Strand, Neil said.
Many of the people who are coming in aren’t wearing masks, which makes Neil, 89, nervous, she said.
“I don’t need business that bad,” Neil said. “I’d rather close.”
Some restaurants aren’t seeing usual summer crowds either.
During the shutdowns, locals kept Gypsy Joynt going, co-owner Jordan Weller said.
“Since we’ve been able to open up, it’s mainly been the same thing,” Weller said.
But this time of year, the restaurant normally would be serving many more tourists, he said.
off the beaten path
The seawall is doing well, but Gypsy Joynt, 2711 Market St., is a little off the beaten path, he said.
“I’m not sure the same people are coming here that used to come here,” Weller said.
People instead are sticking only to the seawall, which isn’t like previous years, he said.
Downtown is a free place for people to go, but it doesn’t help the businesses unless people spend money, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“Some of our businesses are doing better than others,” he said.
Businesses on Postoffice Street, West Market Street and some of the numbered streets are having a harder time attracting their usual traffic, Click said.
“My concern is the long-term viability of some of our businesses,” Click said, adding that he hopes islanders remember to support local businesses.
CROWDS ARE COMING BACK
People are returning to Galveston, and it’s not just day-trippers. Visitors are staying in hotels and paying closer to normal rates for those rooms.
In the first week of May, hotels in Galveston and Texas City were 47.4 percent full, 7.6 percent less than the same week last year, according to data from global hospitality benchmarking firm STR, which calculates Galveston and Texas City as one market.
In the first week of June, hotels were 65.9 percent full, only 7.2 percent less than last year, according to the data.
The average daily rate for a hotel room also has gotten closer to normal.
In the first week of May, the average nightly rate of $95.76 was 13.2 percent less than last year, but in the first week of June, the $130.67 nightly rate was only 6.7 percent less than last year, according to the data.
As large attractions have opened and state-allowed occupancy at restaurants and businesses has increased, more people have been coming to the island, said Michael Woody, chief tourism officer at the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which promotes island tourism.
“We have been receiving positive feedback from our tourism industry partners,” Woody said.
The beach parks, Seawolf Park and seawall parking are generating more revenue than this time last year, Woody said.
And some businesses are feeling the benefit of those visitors.
Business has never been better for The Witchery, 2116 Postoffice St., owner Clyde Wood said.
“We’ve had the best May we’ve ever had and we’re set to do the same for June,” he said, adding that there are so many people eager to visit his shop that staff is having to ask people to wait outside when capacity is reached.
“We’re trying to social distance, but it’s pretty much not happening,” Wood said. “Last Saturday, there must have been 30 people waiting outside the door.”
Others have seen sales increase since the lockdown, but some days are better than others.
Sales at The Old Galveston Trading Co., 2115 Postoffice St., are about 80 percent of what they’d normally be this time of year, owner Bret Lowry said.
“There’s still some catching up to do,” Lowry said, expressing hope that people will be out spending more money by the end of summer.
