DICKINSON
All westbound lanes of FM 517 will be closed at the railroad crossing starting about 6 a.m. while Union Pacific crews make track repairs, the city said Saturday.
Westbound traffic on FM 517 will be diverted north toward League City on FM 1266, also known as Dickinson Avenue.
The work will take about 10 hours, the city said.
