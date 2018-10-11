LEAGUE CITY
A 67-year-old man died Thursday morning after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle, police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Bay Area Boulevard and West Main Street about 6:15 a.m., League City Police Department spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not immediately provide details about the death other than that it's not being investigated as a crime as of Thursday morning, Williamson said.
"There's no reason to believe any type of illegal activity happened," he said.
Police have identified the crash victim but are not releasing his name until his next of kin have been notified, Williamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.