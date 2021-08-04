GALVESTON
A Galveston man is pleading with residents to help him find his 15-year-old daughter, who has been missing since July 29.
Gerald Kilgore last saw his daughter, Linsey Star Martinez, on July 29 on Magnolia Blossom in Galveston, he said.
When Kilgore arrived home from doing laundry, his daughter was gone, he said.
“I’m scared for her,” Kilgore said.
Kilgore doesn’t suspect that his daughter was abducted but that she ran away, he said.
Kilgore filed a report with the Galveston Police Department July 29 at 8:21 p.m., according to police records.
