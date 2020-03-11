A diagnostic test being developed at the University of Texas Medical Branch for the novel coronavirus will be ready for use soon at the medical branch’s clinical laboratory, James LeDuc, director of the Galveston National Laboratory, said Wednesday.
A shortage of test kits nationwide has, up until just recently, meant tests had to be confirmed at U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labs in Atlanta before a positive diagnosis could be made.
The ability to test for the virus took on heightened urgency on Wednesday when the World Health Organization declared the newest coronavirus, known as COVID-19, a global pandemic.
“We have been frustrated by the slow national response to make the diagnostic test available,” LeDuc said.
LeDuc came to the national lab in 2006 from the CDC in Atlanta, where he was influenza coordinator and director.
Like many other medical facilities around the country, the medical branch has been completing required procedures to use the test it has developed. Diagnostic centers set up around the county will report suspected cases to the medical branch lab for confirmation once the test is up and running.
“We’re actually making sure that the clinical lab has the ability to test suspect patients,” LeDuc said. “We’re anticipating the need for higher volumes of tests and will have in-house capability, once the test is up and running, to use some robotics to test as many as 400 specimens at a time.”
As news spread on Wednesday that the newest coronavirus is now officially being labeled a global pandemic, the United States is just entering the phase of exponential growth of the outbreak, LeDuc said.
“We’re probably already into that phase but just don’t recognize it yet,” he said.
Development of a diagnostic test has been a priority at the medical branch and has been complicated by widespread shortages of particular lab materials, Le Duc said.
“We need specific chemicals to prepare specimens, and some of the key reagents are apparently in short supply,” he said. “It’s not surprising given that everybody around the world is basically using the same test.”
The agent in short supply is produced in Germany with another production site in Maryland and, until those manufacturers can make more of it, medical centers can only wait until their orders are fulfilled, LeDuc said.
The medical branch foresaw some of these problems and had some stocks on hand, he said.
The medical branch has several ongoing research projects that could figure into the development of a vaccine for the new strain of coronavirus, a process that will take at least a year, LeDuc said.
“As we’ve heard from Dr. Anthony Fauci, it will be a minimum of a year and probably much longer to get a vaccine to a stage where it can be widely used to protect the population,” LeDuc said. Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease at the National Institutes of Health and is part of the national task force for coronavirus.
The national laboratory was heavily involved in developing a vaccine for the Ebola virus, but research on that virus had been ongoing for 20 years, LeDuc said. MERS and SARS, two other coronaviruses that have emerged relatively recently, have also been central to extensive research aimed at developing a vaccine. However, scientists are starting at ground zero with the novel coronavirus that is new to medical researchers around the world.
“Given that we’re now talking about a global pandemic, affecting the entire world, and a brand new virus for which there is no preexisting immunity, we’re talking about a vaccine that could potentially go to billions of people,” LeDuc said.
“We have to be sure it’s developed properly and goes through each step with good lab practices, good manufacturing practices and good clinical practices before it is widely available.”
The slow National response I wonder why. Oh that's right it's a hoax
Kudos to UTMB. Is there an identified timeframe for the test?
We'll let you know as soon as we know. I was told "very soon."
[thumbup]
