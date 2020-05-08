The Moody Foundation is committing another $300,000 in grants to its Galveston County organizations to support both immediate basic needs and first responder assistance.
This is the second round of COVID-19 relief funds. In late March, the foundation announced an initial $250,000 commitment, now totaling $550,000.
“The Moody Foundation is honored to support those working tirelessly on the front lines and the nonprofits meeting crucial COVID-19 needs,” said Frances Moody-Dahlberg, chairman and executive director of the Moody Foundation.
“Like all Texans, we’re dedicated to navigating through this pandemic by working together within our communities to keep each other safe," she said.
Recipients of the additional funds include the city of Galveston, Galveston County Food Bank, Galveston Urban Ministries, Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County and The Salvation Army.
— Angela Wilson
