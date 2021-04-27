TEXAS CITY
Leaders from some of the major industrial companies that make up the backbone of Texas City, La Marque and Galveston County's economy spoke to the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday afternoon.
Representatives from Eastman Chemical Company, Valero Energy, Dow Chemical, Oiltanking Texas City, Ashland Global and Gulf Coast Ammonia spoke about their roles in the county's industrial base, their efforts to stay open and operating during the COVID-19 pandemic and their plans for expansion and improvements in Galveston County in coming years.
Oil refineries, chemical manufacturers and related businesses provide 5,500 jobs in Galveston County, industry officials said Tuesday. Eighty percent of the jobs are held by people who live in Galveston County, they said.
Industrial properties make up one third of the county's tax base, officials said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.