The Galveston County Health District announced two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from the coronavirus to 24 from 22.
Two women, both with preexisting medical conditions, died. A woman between 81 and 90 years old died April 23, and a woman between 71 and 80 years old died April 26, according to the health district.
The health district for the first time released information this weekend related to the races of people who have tested positive.
Of the 548 people who have tested positive, 51.8 percent, or 284 people, are white; 23.7 percent, or 130 people, are black; 18 percent, or 99 people, are Hispanic or Latino; and 2.2 percent, or 12 people, are Asian.
The racial breakdown of Galveston County residents is 56.7 percent white, 12.2 percent black, 25 percent Hispanic or Latino and 3.25 percent Asian.
The health district also announced seven new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total up to 548 from 541.
The health district announced 24 new recoveries on Monday, as well. A total of 287 people have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of Monday, 15,524 Galveston County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
About 4.5 percent of the county’s 342,139 population has now been tested.
On Monday, 209 more people were tested through the county’s free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Texas City and League City — 87 in League City and 122 in Texas City, according to the health district.
This week, the health district will test in Texas City Monday through Friday, in League City Monday through Wednesday and in Galveston Thursday and Friday.
A total of 41 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 Monday, the district said. It is the highest number of daily hospitalizations reported since the county started reported hospitalizations on March 25.
The number of people hospitalized because of coronavirus has increased on six days in the last week.
The county health district began testing people for COVID-19 on March 2.
About 3.5 percent of people tested have been positive for COVID-19, according to the health district.
League City has the most diagnosed cases among local cities in the county, with 173, and Texas City has the second most with 171 cases.
In Texas City, 88 of the city’s confirmed cases are connected to two senior care facilities: The Resort at Texas City and the Ashton Parke Care Center. In League City, 59 confirmed cases are connection to two senior care facilities: The Cottages at Clear Lake and the Regent Care Center of League City.
There’s a total of 198 Galveston County cases tied to long-term care facilities within the county, which includes residents and employees, according to the health district. To date, 21 of the county’s COVID-19 related deaths are connected to long-term care facilities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
