As the Texas economy slowly reopens and many people plan to return to work on Friday, some worry about dropping their children off at child care centers. But operators of such centers say they’ve made significant changes to minimize contact and increase sanitation practices to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, more people are looking for places to put their children with work resuming but schools still closed, raising a question about whether there are enough facilities to meet the new demand.
After shutting down March 13, Moody Early Childhood Center, 1110 21st St. in Galveston, reopened March 30 for the children of University of Texas Medical Branch workers, Executive Director Karin Miller said.
“They needed child care for their doctors and nurses,” Miller said. “We opened up to assist them.”
Now, the center has opened to children of all essential employees, she said.
The center is caring for 55 children but normally has 240 daily, Miller said.
The center has taken the extra precaution of limiting classrooms to eight students and two teachers, Miller said. The people in each classroom are staying in assigned groups, she said.
Employees are being screened before they enter the facility, Miller said.
Center staff members wash their hands frequently, wipe down surfaces and are having the children wash their hands, Miller said.
The center had two cases, one a student and the other a staff member, who are quarantining at home, but no one else tested positive, Miller said.
The staff has increased sanitation at The Learning Experience — League City, 3821 E. League City Parkway, office assistant Amber Turley said.
“We are sanitizing everything,” Turley said. “We do disinfect our toys daily.”
As with many area child care facilities, staff and students at The Learning Experience must be screened before entering the building, Turley said.
And parents, who normally can walk their children back to their classroom, are being asked not to enter the building, she said.
All the changes have been strange for the children, but they’re getting used to it, said Kimberly Boyles, director of Children’s Coalition of Galveston, 5127 Ave. U.
“They’re asking where their friends are, of course,” Boyles said.
Only about 18 of the usual 65 students are attending Children’s Coalition of Galveston because some parents are keeping their children home while they work from home, Boyles said.
A month ago, people were more nervous about sending their children to child care, but the phone was ringing more on Wednesday than it had in a while as people sought child care, Boyles said.
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott took the first steps toward reopening the Texas economy by allowing some businesses, including restaurants, museums and retail stores to open their doors at 25 percent capacity, meaning more people were going back to work.
Under Abbott’s orders, child care operations can remain open only to the children of essential workers, said Danielle Pestrikoff, spokeswoman for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
“The Governor’s announcement on April 27 pertaining to newly reopened businesses on May 1 does not change the requirement that a parent must certify that they work for an essential industry in order to be eligible to access child care,” Pestrikoff said.
The list of essential employees is quite broad, including everything from financial services to food and agriculture, Boyles said.
