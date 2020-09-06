GALVESTON
More than 50 boats cruised through Offatts Bayou and about as many spectators gathered at various vantage points Sunday afternoon for a boat parade in support of President Donald Trump.
“Our country is in dire straits right now, and it’s time the silent majority speaks up,” said Seabrook resident Kenny Mungle, one of the boaters in the parade, as he prepared to launch just west of Galveston's causeway.
As the boats adorned with pro-Trump flags whipping in the wind neared, many of the those gathered to watch the parade cheered and clapped in support.
One of those supporters, Alvin resident Luana Sunley, said she usually tries to avoid Galveston Island during the long holiday weekends because of the typically large crowds. She felt compelled to take in the festivities, however, when she saw the parade event posted on Facebook and managed to find a good viewing spot at Lee and Joe Jamail Bay Park on 61st Street.
“I love Galveston," Sunley said. "Any chance I get, I want to come, and I thought this was the perfect chance.”
Another Trump supporter at the park, Weatherford resident Ken Schimmelbusch, was in town for the holiday weekend and heard about the parade while on a tour Saturday.
“It’s nice to see people getting out and supporting their causes,” Schimmelbusch said.
Organized by a Houston Boaters for Trump Facebook group page, the Galveston parade went off without a hitch, unlike a similar event held Saturday on Lake Travis in Austin, during which five boats sank because of choppy water, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
