GALVESTON
Monday morning rains that flooded Galveston streets and feeder roads along I-45 throughout the county will be headed out to sea by 11 a.m., said meteorologist Brian Kyle of the National Weather Service at Houston.
Beyond inconveniences for morning commuters and flooded streets, only one weather-related calamity was reported — a partial roof collapse at the Moody Compress building in Galveston caused by reported 30 miles per hour wind gusts and sudden heavy rainfall.
“The storm is moving northwest to southeast and we’ll see some lingering light to occasionally moderate showers behind it,” Kyle said.
The city of Galveston reported no road closings as of 9:30 a.m. but did note standing water on numerous streets and urged residents to avoid driving through it.
