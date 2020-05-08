GALVESTON
Galveston County's free public COVID-19 testing program, which has helped county residents be screened for the virus at a higher rate than other parts of the country, is ending today, the Galveston County Health District said.
Citing a decrease in public demand, and the need to reopen other health district operations, the public health agency said it would no longer provide free drive-through testing sites after Friday.
The health district spent its final day of public testing screening people in Texas City and on Bolivar Peninsula. Since the testing program began on April 9, the district has conducted drive-through testing in League City, Galveston and Texas City.
“We are seeing the demand for testing lessen as more people are being tested through their doctor’s office and other sites are brought into the county,” health district CEO Kathy Barroso said.
The reopening of the Texas economy, which began in earnest on May 1, also has prompted the health district to open some of its program that have been closed over the past month, Barroso said. The reopening also has caused the health district to lose some volunteers who were helping with the testing, Barroso said
The free public testing sites accounted for about a quarter of all the COVID-19 testing completed in Galveston County as of Friday morning. The health district said it had conducted about 4,800 tests at its drive-through locations.
As of Thursday, 19,784 people, about 5.8 percent of the county's population in Galveston County had been tested for the coronavirus, according to the health district.
About 342,000 people live in Galveston County.
Galveston County accounts for about 1.2 percent of Texas' total population. But throughout the state's COVID-19 response, the county has represented a outsized portion of all the COVID-19 testing across Texas.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, about 455,162 Texans had been tested statewide for COVID-19 . Galveston's 19,784 tests represent about 4.4 percent of that number.
The health district has credited its ability to offer wider testing in part to test availability. The district has been receiving tests kits from the University of Texas Medical Branch, which in February ordered tens of thousands of test kits in preparation for the pandemic.
With the public testing sites closing, the health district urged people to contact their primary care physician to be tested if they begin feeling symptoms of COVID-19. The district also suggested people could go to urgent care clinics or emergency rooms for testing — but urged people to call those facilities before approaching them for a test.
The closing of the health district's testing sites mean there will be few, if any, free testing options remaining in the county after Friday, though some drive-up options remain.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry last week announced the planned opening of two drive-through testing sites: one at Creekside Intermediate School in League City and another at the HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland hospital in Texas City.
Both sites were being opened in partnership with private health care providers, but designed to be open to the public. Both sites require people seeking tests to have insurance or to pay with cash.
The League City testing site opened on Wednesday. The Texas City testing site hasn't yet opened, but officials didn't immediately respond to questions about the delay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.