TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District on Friday reported five more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the county total to 86.
The health district also reported 79 new cases in a three-day span, bringing the county total to 10,509 cases. The health district didn't report cases Wednesday or Thursday as the county dealt with Hurricane Laura preparations.
The five people, who were all at least 51 years old, died between Aug. 11 and Aug. 23, according to the health district. All five people had preexisting medical conditions.
Three men died. Two men between ages 61 and 70 died Aug. 13 and Aug. 23. Another man between ages 51 and 60 died Aug. 22, according to the health district.
Two women between ages 71 and 80 years old died Aug. 11 and Aug. 15, according to the health district.
The health district reported 40 new cases of 969 tests administered Wednesday with a 4 percent positivity rate. There were eight new cases out of 566 tests administered Thursday, for a 1 percent positivity rate. The district reported 31 new cases out of 377 administered tests Friday for an 8 percent positivity rate.
The health district reported 136,243 tests have been administered.
The health district also reported 281 recoveries over the three-day period, bringing the total to 7,631. There were 2,792 active cases Friday, according to the health district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.