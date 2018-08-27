SANTA FE
Victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting have until Sept. 10 to apply to receive some of the donations collected by Santa Fe Education Foundation after the May 18 shooting that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded.
The Santa Fe Strong Steering Committee on Monday announced the deadline.
People eligible to receive some of the donations include family members of deceased victims, people wounded by gunfire and people who were inside the art classrooms where the shooting took place.
People who might be eligible to receive funds must fill out an application at the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center, 13217 FM 1764.
People with questions about the fund and eligibility should call 855-484-2846 or email santafestrong@victimsofcrime.org.
The Santa Fe Strong Fund was one of the most widely advertised victim relief funds after the shooting. The fund was set up at Texas First Bank in Santa Fe just hours after the shooting.
Officials declined to say how much money had been donated because contributions are still coming in, they said. People who receive some of the money won't be restricted in how they can use the money. Officials promised that all of the money in the fund would go to qualified victims.
Donations to the Santa Fe Victims fund will be open until Sept. 30.
